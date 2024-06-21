DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Satisfaction: A Sixties Club Night

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Satisfaction is back for another flamboyant dancefloor session to the sound of the 1960s 🙌

Charlie Salvidge (TOY, Great Silkie) and special guests will be spinning 60s psych, rare garage gems, 60s punk, country rock vintage & punchy bangers on vinyl all...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Satisfaction Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends3:00 pm
120 capacity

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs