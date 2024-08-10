Top track

Gorgon City - Voodoo

ENTER THE REALM BROOKLYN: GORGON CITY + SPECIAL GUESTS

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
About Gorgon City

Bass-driven house is the speciality of north London duo Gorgon City, who also draw on UK garage, Chicago house and pop. Through collaborations with MNEK, Jennifer Hudson and Wyclef Jean, Gorgon City have sold over 10 million singles, and played at Printwor

Event information

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-gardner.com.

No re-entry.

General Admission and VIP are standing room only.

Check ou...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gorgon City

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

