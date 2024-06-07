DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mythscience presents a release show for Black Decelerent's eponymous debut LP as part of Khari Lucas's weekend residency at 2220 Arts. They'll be joined by special guests Nailah Hunter and Salenta + Topu.
~
Black Decelerant, the duo of Khari Lucas, aka C...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.