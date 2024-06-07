Top track

Black Decelerant (Contour + Omari Jazz), Nailah Hunter, Salenta + Topu

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mythscience presents a release show for Black Decelerent's eponymous debut LP as part of Khari Lucas's weekend residency at 2220 Arts. They'll be joined by special guests Nailah Hunter and Salenta + Topu.

Black Decelerant, the duo of Khari Lucas, aka C...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Mythscience
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nailah Hunter, Contour, Omari Jazz

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

