Desert Daze Nights: SEGO + Dark Dazey

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$8.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The monthly, universally acclaimed Desert Daze Nights, returns to Gold Diggers on June 1st with a lineup stack featuring SEGO (tour homecoming) with special guests Dark Dazey. The Witching Hour DJ will be spinning the wheels all night.

Tickets are $7 a po...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

