DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The monthly, universally acclaimed Desert Daze Nights, returns to Gold Diggers on June 1st with a lineup stack featuring SEGO (tour homecoming) with special guests Dark Dazey. The Witching Hour DJ will be spinning the wheels all night.
Tickets are $7 a po...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.