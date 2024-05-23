DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Supanight : Carte Blanche à Julie Dossavi

DOCK B
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SUPANIGHT : CARTE BLANCHE A JULIE DOSSAVI

La Flèche d’Or Hors-les-murs à DOCK B

La Flèche d’Or propose une carte blanche à Julie Dossavi, figure dynamique du monde de la danse et de la musique. Cette soirée est l’occasion pour elle de braquer les proj...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par La Flèche d'Or & DOCK B
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

