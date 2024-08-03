DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DORK MAGAZINE PRESENTS: DORKS DAY OUT 2024

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sat, 3 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After last year's sold out second year, Dork's Day Out RETURNS this August for 2024's edition of the LDN all-dayer.

After another year of unmissable shows from Dork Magazine, their big summer party is back bringing together incredible bands, special DJ se...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp & Dork Magazine
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Accessibility information

