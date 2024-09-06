Top track

Porter - Respuesta Sensorial

Porter

Sala Villanos
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €22.04

About

Porter es una banda originaria de Guadalajara, México, formada en el año 2004. Su música puede definirse a través de tres conceptos: Rock - Mexica - Experimental.

Esta banda pertenece al surgimiento de la escena Indie en México, destacándose por su propue...

Todos los públicos, menores acompañados.
Organizado por CHARCO.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Porter

Venue

Sala Villanos

Calle De Bernardino Obregón 18, 28012 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

