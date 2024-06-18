DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ned Roberts Album Launch Party

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ned Roberts celebrates the release of his 4th studio record, HEAVY SUMMER.

Ned will be performing with a band.

Special support act to be announced.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ned Roberts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

