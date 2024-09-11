Top track

Mary Lattimore

St Stephen's Church
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:30 pm
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Mary Lattimore

Composer and classically trained harpist Mary Lattimore has collaborated with indie-rock musicians Kurt Vile and Sharon Van Etten, as well as exploring more experimental compositions on her solo releases. Combining her harp with electronic flourishes and p Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Brighten The Corners Presents Los Angeles harpist and composer Mary Lattimore on Wednesday 11th September at St Stephen's Church. Walt McClements will be supporting and joining Mary on stage for this tour.

This is an 14+ event. 14-15s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Brighten The Corners.
Lineup

Mary Lattimore

Venue

St Stephen's Church

St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DP
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

