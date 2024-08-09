DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The Groove Chorus

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 9 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready to dance the night away with The Groove Chorus! On August 9th, we're taking over The Clapham Grand to bring you an unforgettable experience. Featuring a choir of 80 singers and an 8-piece band, we'll be serving up club classics with a disco twist...

18+
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs