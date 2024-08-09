DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Get ready to dance the night away with The Groove Chorus! On August 9th, we're taking over The Clapham Grand to bring you an unforgettable experience. Featuring a choir of 80 singers and an 8-piece band, we'll be serving up club classics with a disco twist...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs