NOËP

The Garage
Wed, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.80

About

Scruff of the Neck presents

NOËP

Listen: https://spoti.fi/42ZOPf3
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/noepmusic/
Instagram: @noepmusic
Twitter: @noepmusic

Wednesday 20 November 2024 | The Garage, London
With support
14+ | £18 Adv | Doors 19:00

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NOËP

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD

Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

