DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THUNK On Sunday

Strongroom Bar
Sun, 12 May, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THUNK Radio is proud to present THUNK on Sunday in association with Strongroom Studios & Bar.

Join us for a day of live radio with DJs serving up a mix of rare groove, acid jazz, soul, funk and house to keep your Sunday THUNKin’ til sundown.

THUNK Radio...

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.