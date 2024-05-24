Top track

Technasia - Suga - Original Mix

Technasia b2b Héctor couto

Celine
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
DJOrlando
$24.13

About

Banger alert 🚨 May 24th 🗓️SAVE THE DATE ‼️Orlando get ready for something never seen before, we are super excited to present for the first time ever technasia and Hector couto playing in what will be one of the most exciting b2b to watch. Secure your tic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Technasia, Hector Couto

Venue

Celine

22 Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
1000 capacity

