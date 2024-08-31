DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nusantara Beat

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nusantara Beat's commitment to honoring tradition is only part of their mission. They also strive to showcase the immense diversity of Indonesian music and usher it into the future. By adding their own innovative twists to the mix, they pay homage to the t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
Lineup

Nusantara Beat

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

