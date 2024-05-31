DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

YAWN presents: Next of Kin w/ Angel White

Sagebrush
Fri, 31 May, 8:30 pm
Austin
From $16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.


On May 31st, at Sagebrush in South Austin, We have an incredible lineup including new Austin Supergroup, Next of Kin, Dallas's Angel White and Austin sweetheart's of the rodeo, Harry & Emmy.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by YAWN


Angel White, Next of Kin



Sagebrush

5500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78745, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

