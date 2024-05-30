DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Shutdown Tour showcases the freshest hip-hop & rap artists from around the UK performing in FIVE cities in the Midlands.
See FFSYTHO, Studiowyzz, NXSHE, Tdot and LIV in Birmingham for one night only.
