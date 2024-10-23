DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

High Llamas

The Lexington
Wed, 23 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Eat Your Own Ears presents The High Llamas at The Lexington.

​Over the past few decades, The High Llamas have trafficked in contemporary pop sounds directed toward the avant end of the spectrum as much as not. But here the message was clear. Llamas’ compo...

18+
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The High Llamas

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

