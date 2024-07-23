Top track

Benson

The Klittens

Hyde Park Book Club
Tue, 23 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Benson
About

Since their birth in 2018 The Klittens have climbed from the cracks of the Amsterdam underground indie and onto some acclaimed stages. Mixing the catchiness of pop and fuzz with a hint of dark post punk, they've crafted a sound that's truly and twistedly t...

This is a 14+ event
Please Please You & Brudenell Presents…
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Klittens

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

