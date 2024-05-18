Top track

The Byrds - You Ain't Going Nowhere

Toadvine plays Sweetheart of the Rodeo

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Toadvine covers the legendary double album of the Byrds. The country album with Gram Parsons will have a rippin' reimagining of tunes, or some loving tributes from one of the premiere cosmic country groups of Chicago.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
Lineup

Toadvine

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

