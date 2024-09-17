Top track

Asha Jefferies - Bad Kisser

Asha Jefferies + Cold Beaches + June The Girl

Supersonic
Tue, 17 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Paramore, Black Honey & Wolf Alice

ASHA JEFFERIES
(Indie pop - Brisbane, AUS)
COLD BEACHES
(Psych jazz pop - Paris, FR)
JUNE THE GIRL
(Pop rock indie - France)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un C...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

June The Girl, Cold Beaches, Asha Jefferies

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

