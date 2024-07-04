Top track

Pantha Du Prince - Heaven Is Where You Are (Fejká Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Broken Forms presents Pantha du Prince - plays This Bliss (a/v live)

Schanzenzelt
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pantha Du Prince - Heaven Is Where You Are (Fejká Remix)
Got a code?

About

"Pantha du Prince plays This Bliss“ - a/v Show

Mit „This Bliss“ feiert Pantha du Prince das erstmalig digitale Release seines zweiten und seit Jahren vergriffenen gleichnamigen Studioalbums aus 2007. „2007 brachte dieses Album mein ganzes Leben durcheinan...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Broken Forms, Schanzenzelt, rodrec & OHA! Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Metatext, Pantha du Prince

Venue

Schanzenzelt

Sternschanze 1, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.