Cause for Chaos

Lionheart

The Dome
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cause for Chaos
About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

EXCLUSIVE UK APPEARANCE

LIONHEART

plus FALSE REALITY and SPITTING TEETH

14+. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adu
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
Lineup

Spitting Teeth, False Reality, Lionheart

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
