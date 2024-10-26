DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Lancashire Hotpots: Too Much Too Old Tour

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£21.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The ultimate party starters The Lancashire Hotpots are back with a bang to give you more madcap musical mayhem. For more years than they care to remember the Hotpots have built up a solid reputation as the go to band for the biggest night out. Join Bernard...

This is a 14+ event
GS Promotions Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Lancashire Hotpots

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

