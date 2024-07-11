DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thumpasaurus

MASH Cambridge
Thu, 11 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£18.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The eclectic musical ensemble hailing from Los Angeles, ignites stages with their electrifying fusion of funk, rock, and absurdity. Known for their infectious energy and boundary-pushing performances, Thumpasaurus captivates audiences worldwide with their...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thumpasaurus

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.