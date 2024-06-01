Top track

Check Yourself (feat. Robert Owens) [Edit]

The Big Disco w/ Joshua James and Gina Breeze

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Calling all disco lovers… Welcome back to The Big Disco, an outrageous, glittering dance encompassing disco, house and everything in between ✨

Returning on Saturday 1st June, spend your summer vibing on our newly refurbished courtyard with a retractable r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gina Breeze, Joshua James, GENIETUNES

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

