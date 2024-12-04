Top track

Fil Bo Riva "Modern Melancholia Tour 2024"

Locomotiv Club
Wed, 4 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

Quando lo scorso anno aveva appena annunciato il suo nuovo album e un tour, FIL BO RIVA si è reso conto di essersi smarrito. Qual...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Locomotiv Club

Lineup

Fil Bo Riva

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

