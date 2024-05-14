DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$1 Beer Night! | $1 PBR + Liquid Death at venue bar | 21+
Noah Roth is a singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist who recently returned to their hometown of Chicago after a seven year stint on the east coast. Their music pulls from the likes of Silver Jews...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.