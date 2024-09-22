DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Indie rockers The House Of Love became synonymous with Britain’s alternative scene in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Formed by singer-songwriter Guy Chadwick, the on-again off-again band’s decade-spanning discography is bound by his affinity for arena-sized
"FONTANA YEARS TOUR"
Fondé en 1986 et mené par le chanteur et auteur-compositeur Guy Chadwick, The House Of Love est un des groupes cultes de l'ère proto-britpop de la fin des années 1980 et du début des années 1990. De l'immense tube 'Shine On' à la chan...
