Top track

The Bottle Called

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Koffin Kats

New Cross Inn
Sat, 2 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Bottle Called
Got a code?

About

Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live proudly present:

Psychobilly Freakout Festival 2024

1st - 3rd November

Doors 1pm each day

SATURDAY

The Koffin Kats (US)

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Koffin Kats

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.