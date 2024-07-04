DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Two time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Lauren Pattison is back with the beginnings of a brand new show. She’s decided she wants to come back bigger, braver and maybe blonder … either way it’s time to put her big girl pants on.
