DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lauren Pattison : Big Girl Pants WIP

Camden Comedy Club
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Two time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Lauren Pattison is back with the beginnings of a brand new show. She’s decided she wants to come back bigger, braver and maybe blonder … either way it’s time to put her big girl pants on.

As seen on Roast Battle (Co...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lauren Pattison

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.