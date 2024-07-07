Top track

Com / Broke

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dion Lunadon

The Monarch Tavern
Sun, 7 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$20.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Com / Broke
Got a code?

About

Born in Auckland, New Zealand and now residing in New York City, Dion has played in various bands, most notably The D4, who released two albums on legendary New Zealand label Flying Nun Records and A Place To Bury Strangers, appearing and writing on their...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dion Lunadon

Venue

The Monarch Tavern

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.