Koko Collective - Juba and O'brown Squaw

Arran Kent's Bourbon Street Parade (2nd House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
London
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Orleans Quintet brings the soulful spirit of the Big Easy to the Piano Bar. Led by members of the Koko Collective, the quartet delivers an electrifying blend of jazz, blues, and New Orleans funk. This is one not to be missed! Get your tickets now!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

