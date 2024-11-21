Top track

Dynamite Shakers - The French Top Ten - Live

Dynamite Shakers

La Boule Noire
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Boring (ennuyeux), un mot que ne connaissent pas ces quatre esthètes, héritiers directs des flamboyants Dogs et pourvoyeurs d’élégante sauvagerie depuis 2019. L’objectif, avant d’entrer en studio, était de retrouver l’esprit des sessions Sun Records, ce mé...

Tout public
Présenté par LMP MUSIQUE..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dynamite Shakers

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

