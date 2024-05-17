DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fervo Fluxo presents VHOOR @ The Steel Yard 17/05/24

The Steel Yard
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fervo Fluxo presents VHOOR @ The Steel Yard

Friday 17th May → 23:00 - 6:00

VHOOR joins us for 3 European dates in May across Milan, London and Paris since first touring with us in 2022. The show in London is based at The Steel Yard.

Address: 13-16 Allha...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fervo Fluxo
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VHOOR

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.