Giulio Maria Ferrari Nubivago live@ Mare Culturale

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette
Tue, 14 May, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€1.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nel 2023 la band registra il suo primo EP di musica originale.

In continuo mutamento ed evoluzione la musica jazz come le nuvole, assume nuove forme e prospettive, Nubivago viaggia tra queste forme inseguendo nuove idee e linfa creativa, per poi creare ne...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette

Via Quinto Cenni 11, 20147 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

