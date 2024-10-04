Top track

Flood

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NAIVE NEW BEATERS

6MIC
Fri, 4 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsAix-en-Provence
€29.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Flood
Got a code?

About

Le 6MIC avec WART

Une pop électro qui coule comme du champagne sur le dance-floor : avec « DANCING », premier single extrait de leur nouvel album FVTVRVM, les Naive New Beaters délivrent une véritable invitation à se libérer l'esprit par le corps. Après l...

Tout public
Présenté par 6MIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Naïve New Beaters

Venue

6MIC

160 Rue Pascal Duverger, 13090 Aix-en-Provence, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.