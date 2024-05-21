Top track

Alison James & Selectracks - Bien Que Paris Sois Gris

Alison James, Melanie Herrera, and Sarah Juers

DROM
Tue, 21 May, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
About

Alison James is a New York City based singer/songwriter who has a hauntingly melodic voice and an evocative sound that brings freshness to the indie pop/singer-songwriter genre. Her approach to songwriting involves an honest soul searching and a yearning f...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

