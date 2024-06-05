Top track

Electric - Kris Baha Remix

Kris Baha x Promiseland

The Workman's Cellar
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsDublin
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kris Baha and Promiseland are on a joint headline tour, you don't want to miss this one.

Johann Rashid AKA Promiseland, makes that is a fiery collision of punk vocals, propelling beats, poetic chants and ritualistic lyrics quickly gained him a rabid fan b...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Sleepover Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kris Baha, Promiseland

Venue

The Workman's Cellar

The Workman's Club, 9-10 Wellington Quay, Dublin, D02, Ireland
Doors open7:30 pm

