Paul Bryan: Western Electric release (night 2)

Healing Force of the Universe
Fri, 10 May, 7:30 pm
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Paul Bryan, Jay Bellerose, and Josh Johnson come together to celebrate the release of their collaborative project, spearheaded by Bryan, Western Electric, for two nights at Healing Force of the Universe in Pasadena on May 9 and 10. As indiv...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Paul Bryan, Jay Bellerose, Josh Johnson

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

