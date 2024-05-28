Top track

Tred Bay

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Murman with Bash! and goldenbloom in Hackney

Two Palms
Tue, 28 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tred Bay
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat has teamed up with Two Palms and Murman to cook up the ultimate shindig in town, featuring the freshest acts from the London scene - Murman, BASH!, and special guest to be announced - topped off with a spinning DJ set by Les Miserable (Italia 90)....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Murman, BASH!, goldenbloom and 1 more

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.