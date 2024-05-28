DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gotobeat has teamed up with Two Palms and Murman to cook up the ultimate shindig in town, featuring the freshest acts from the London scene - Murman, BASH!, and special guest to be announced - topped off with a spinning DJ set by Les Miserable (Italia 90)....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.