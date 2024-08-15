DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HotWax

The Boileroom
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Teenage punk powerhouse HotWax are ripping up the template and ripping up stages & festivals in the UK and beyond. Forging post-punk, grunge and alternative rock, Tallulah Sim-Savage (vocals and guitar), Lola Sam (bass) and Alfie Sayers (drums) have create...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HotWax

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

