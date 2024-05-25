DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Funny Side of Shoreditch Improv Comedy Special

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Impro group Sprout are the headline act on this evening of improvised fun.

Games, scenes, songs and stories all created on the spot! Sprout take you on a journey of comedy mayhem.

Everything is created live and in the moment from audience suggestions. Sp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sprout Idea, in association with The Courtyard Theatre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.