Disco Fever pres: OFF Rooftop Party

Hotel Negresco Princess Barcelona
Fri, 14 Jun, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
¡Bienvenidos a la fiesta segunda edición de Disco Fever de Barcelona. ¡El Afterwork más conocido de Barcelona! Y encima en una azotea, una cita imprescindible!

🎶 Groovy Beats: Nuestra pista de baile en la azotea estará llena de los ritmos más pegajosos y...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Unmute ES.
Lineup

Yves Samuel, PINI

Venue

Hotel Negresco Princess Barcelona

Carrer De Roger De Llúria 16, 08010 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

