Sour Widows, Youbet

Comet Ping Pong
Thu, 12 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thursday, September 12th 2024
Sour Widows + Youbet
9PM - ADV $15 / $18 DOS - All Ages

SOUR WIDOWS
San Francisco, CA
https://sourwidows.bandcamp.com/

Maia Sinaiko and Susanna Thomson like to joke that they are delusional about Sour Widows, the Bay...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sour Widows, youbet

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

