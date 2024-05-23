Top track

Comparison

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lily Pierce/Rabasi Joss/Sarah Olivia Buss + More!

Brooklyn Music Kitchen
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Comparison
Got a code?

About

Vibes: date night, laid back and incredible singer song writers.

Lily Pierce / Rabasi Joss / Sarah Olivia Bus + More!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brooklyn Music Kitchen.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarah Olivia Buss

Venue

Brooklyn Music Kitchen

177 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.