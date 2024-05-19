DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Riot Party London

Electrowerkz
Sun, 19 May, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Riot Party returns to Electrowerkz on Sunday May 19th. You can expect:

❤️ Live Shibari Rope Performance

❤️ Social Area / Chill out Space

❤️ Fully Equipped and Monitored Playspace

❤️ Gogo Dancers and Surprise Special Guest Performance

❤️ Multi-genre Da...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Riot Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

nadine noor, JANELLE WYNTER

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Doors open4:00 pm

