Top track

Presumably Dead Arm (617 Sessions)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sidney Gish • My Wonderful Boyfriend • Pearjuice *Benefit for UNRWA*

Union Pool
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Presumably Dead Arm (617 Sessions)
Got a code?

About

Sidney Gish

My Wonderful Boyfriend

Pearjuice

7pm $25

All proceeds to UNRWA

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are not accepted)

Presented by Union Pool.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sidney Gish, PearJuice

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.