Honey Dijon: Stamina

Knockdown Center
Sat, 1 Jun, 4:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $48.16

About

Honey Dijon returns to Knockdown Center for Stamina, a two stage, outdoor/indoor day-into-night takeover of the venue. It was only a matter of time. Honey's reign at the venue has been singular, unimpeachable, glorious.

She's curated an all-star lineup...

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Honey Dijon, kilopatrah jones, JADALAREIGN and 1 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

