DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($15-$25 | 7pm Show) Mood Indigo- A Tribute to Jazz great Duke Ellington.
With Mary Petrich on sax, Beth Lederman on piano and Louise Baranger on trumpet, these sophisticated ladies explore the music of one of the finest jazz composers the world has ever...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.