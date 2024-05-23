DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pete Swan Presents: Mood Indigo - A Tribute to Duke Ellington, featuring Beth Lederman

The Century Room
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($15-$25 | 7pm Show) Mood Indigo- A Tribute to Jazz great Duke Ellington.

With Mary Petrich on sax, Beth Lederman on piano and Louise Baranger on trumpet, these sophisticated ladies explore the music of one of the finest jazz composers the world has ever...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

