Nightfeeder - Disgustör

Nightfeeder + Traidora + Catastrophe + Asbo + Scab

New River Studios
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:00 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Nightfeeder (Seattle, USA) on tour supporting there reccent "Disgustor" 7" featuring members of Disrupt, Consume & Deathraid.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Cryptic Growth.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Nightfeeder, Catastrophe (noise), Scab and 2 more

Venue

New River Studios

199 Eade Rd, London N4 1DN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

